Reopen your business with confidence by using DKSG

INCORPORATING proven and effective industry methodology from across the globe, DK Service Global (DKSG) Ltd are the electrostatic disinfection and hygiene specialists.

Based at Gortrush Industrial Estate in Omagh, DKSG is the first Safer Space certified contractor on the island of Ireland. This accreditation provides confidence and reassurance to everyone entering your premises.

The innovative firm has developed its own trademarked Protective Shield Technology® to create safe and healthy environments for every facility. It inspires confidence in their clients knowing that they have engaged the market leading industry experts in the sanitisation field.

The products DKSG disinfect with, and subsequently electrostatically spray, work immediately and have persistence for 28 days. To back up the firm’s process, DKSG also utilises the most sophisticated and science-led diagnostic equipment.

Quantifiable and transparent ATP Swab test results from the mobile laboratory verify and validate the procedures giving you, the customer, peace of mind.

Test results are visible in as little as ten seconds and are saved to the cloud for future reference and recall by you. Transparency inspires trust.