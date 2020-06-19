+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Reopen your business with confidence by using DKSG

Reopen your business with confidence by using DKSG

Posted: 11:00 am June 19, 2020

INCORPORATING proven and effective industry methodology from across the globe, DK Service Global (DKSG) Ltd are the electrostatic disinfection and hygiene specialists.

Based at Gortrush Industrial Estate in Omagh, DKSG is the first Safer Space certified contractor on the island of Ireland. This accreditation provides confidence and reassurance to everyone entering your premises.

The innovative firm has developed its own trademarked Protective Shield Technology® to create safe and healthy environments for every facility. It inspires confidence in their clients knowing that they have engaged the market leading industry experts in the sanitisation field.

The products DKSG disinfect with, and subsequently electrostatically spray, work immediately and have persistence for 28 days. To back up the firm’s process, DKSG also utilises the most sophisticated and science-led diagnostic equipment.

Quantifiable and transparent ATP Swab test results from the mobile laboratory verify and validate the procedures giving you, the customer, peace of mind.

Test results are visible in as little as ten seconds and are saved to the cloud for future reference and recall by you. Transparency inspires trust.

DKSG attains unparalleled results by working with the most effective equipment and products available. Its management team had a firm belief in getting it right from the start, thereby bringing its services to the market as a benchmark.

The firm did not enter the disinfection control arena without in-depth trialling and certifiable outside body evaluation as evidenced by its public health and professional memberships. Furthermore, its products have been proven with hard evidence across a variety of healthcare and educational settings. Compliance, standards setting, and efficacy is the cornerstone of DKSG’s delivery.

 

Sean Corry and Dusan Kavak with the team at DK Service Global Ltd. JB9

Catherine Martin, owner of the Hair Lounge in Dromore, highly recommends DK Service Global Ltd. She said, “Thanks so much Sean and Dusan. Your first class and professional service has taken a load off my mind knowing my salon is certified as safe and sanitised with Safer Space accreditation.”

Jarlath McElholm, principal of Sacred Heart Primary School in Tattyreagh, said, “DK Service Global Ltd were booked to sanitise our school at relatively short notice, but this was not an issue. Everything was conducted in a very professional manner. Punctual, efficient and thorough; I would have no hesitation in calling upon DK Service Global Ltd again.”

Meanwhile, Tyrone GAA star, Padraig Hampsey, of PHitness Training in Coalisland, said, “I was highly impressed by the quality of the DKSG electrostatic spraying operation and more importantly by the ATP test results after their application. My Safer Space certification gives me great confidence for reopening. I will most definitely use their service again and would highly recommend DKSG to any business aiming to reopen with confidence.”

 

