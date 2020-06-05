+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Reader Survey June 2020

Posted: 9:36 am June 5, 2020

We want to hear from you!

The Fermanagh Herald has been part of the local community since 1902 and have continued to change and evolve over that time. We’d like to spend another 118 years at the heart of our community and have launched a short survey to help us grow with our audience and we’d love to hear from you our reader.

Even better we have 5 x £20 Enniskillen Gift Cards to give away at random to those who complete the survey.

Thanks for your support.

 

