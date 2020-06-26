+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirus‘Puppies are for life, not just a pandemic’
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

‘Puppies are for life, not just a pandemic’

Posted: 12:16 pm June 26, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

MANY of us have heard the saying ‘A dog is for life not just for Christmas’ but the same could be applied for the recent surge in demand for puppies among locals who have felt “lonely” or had “more time on their hands than usual” during lockdown.

One local dog expert has spoken out on this issue, urging people to “be prepared” before making a permanent decision to perhaps a “temporary” feeling.

Sharon West of ‘Home from Home’ doggy day care told the Herald; “Everyone has had a quiet time during the lockdown and it has made them realise they could easily look after a dog and get it through the puppy stage whilst they are all at home.

Advertisement

“However, people must remember – have you got the time to invest into a dog forever and not just during Covid?”

 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:16 pm June 26, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA