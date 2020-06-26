‘Puppies are for life, not just a pandemic’

MANY of us have heard the saying ‘A dog is for life not just for Christmas’ but the same could be applied for the recent surge in demand for puppies among locals who have felt “lonely” or had “more time on their hands than usual” during lockdown.

One local dog expert has spoken out on this issue, urging people to “be prepared” before making a permanent decision to perhaps a “temporary” feeling.

Sharon West of ‘Home from Home’ doggy day care told the Herald; “Everyone has had a quiet time during the lockdown and it has made them realise they could easily look after a dog and get it through the puppy stage whilst they are all at home.

Advertisement

“However, people must remember – have you got the time to invest into a dog forever and not just during Covid?”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0