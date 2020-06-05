Public reminded Cuilcagh remains closed

IT HAS BEEN phenomenally popular ever since it opened, and even despite the fact it is still closed due to the lockdown, visitors still can’t seem to keep away from Fermanagh’s ‘Stairway to Heaven.’

The Cuilcagh Mountain Boardwalk remains shut to the public and was not included in the list of Council-run outdoor spaces that recently reopened as the boardwalk itself is too narrow to accommodate social distancing.

Despite this, the crowds can’t seem to stay away. Last week the Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark posted a social media appeal after noting an increased volume of cars parking on the Marblebank Road, where the walk is accessed from. This has been causing issues for local residents, with visitors parking on the roads sides as the carpark is also closed.

Noting the narrowness of the walkway, the Geopark appeal stated: “The boardwalk was installed to offer protection to the sensitive blanket bog underneath, so we cannot permit a reopening which does not accommodate social distancing and may result in walkers stepping off the boardwalk on to the bog below to avoid other walkers.

“Please note parking on the road poses both a danger to yourself and other road users and does not respect the wishes of local landowners. We please ask that you respect this and do not visit the boardwalk at this time.”

The Council, which oversees the Geopark, then issued an appeal for visitors to stay away on Monday.

“Despite the boardwalk being closed, we are aware of people travelling by car to walk it over recent days. People are parking cars on the narrow country roads, causing access issues and posing a danger not only to themselves but other road users and those living and working in the area,” said Council chairwoman, Cllr Siobhan Currie.

Urging people to wait to visit the boardwalk until it was safe, she added: “With car parks reopening at a number of parks and open spaces recently across the district there are many other walking trails and tracks available where social distancing and parking can both be safely accommodated.”

