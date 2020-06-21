+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePandemic baby boom gives us something to smile about!
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Pandemic baby boom gives us something to smile about!

Posted: 6:52 pm June 21, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

FEELING anxious about bringing a new life into the world is normal for any parent at the best of times, but having to do so in the midst of a global pandemic has caused fears to sky-rocket among local parents who would do anything to protect their little one from harm.
However, with every cloud most definitely comes a silver lining, as Fermanagh’s boom of pandemic babies has given us all something extra to smile about, even in the most uncertain of days.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this linkhttps://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:52 pm June 21, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA