Pandemic baby boom gives us something to smile about!

FEELING anxious about bringing a new life into the world is normal for any parent at the best of times, but having to do so in the midst of a global pandemic has caused fears to sky-rocket among local parents who would do anything to protect their little one from harm.

However, with every cloud most definitely comes a silver lining, as Fermanagh’s boom of pandemic babies has given us all something extra to smile about, even in the most uncertain of days.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this linkhttps://bit.ly/3gOl8G0