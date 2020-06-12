O’ROURKE, Philomena (née Murray) – Grattan, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, 12th June 2020, peacefully. Widow of late Jim and dear mother of Mary, Martin, Colette, Donal, Deirdre, Malachy and Michael.

Remains reposing at her son Donal’s home Grattan, from 2 pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.45 am. For those who wish to pay their respects, arriving for 11.15 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Wake and Funeral Mass as per current restrictions.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great granddaughter and extended family circle.

Enquiries to Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin, Tel (+44) 7831 – 454034.