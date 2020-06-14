‘Nobody wants to know’, says driving instructor

LOCAL driving instructors have been left “appalled” by the lack of clarity they have received over how or when they will be able to restart lessons.

With tests and lessons all cancelled due to Covid restrictions it would appear that instructors have “slipped through the net” when it comes to any support or guidance.

“The treatment of driving instructors during this pandemic has been nothing short of appalling.

“If you didn’t have any sort of financial back-up or savings before this, lockdown would of been a real struggle to even put food on the table or care for our families,” explained one Fermanagh-based instructor.

“We’re self-employed but we can’t work from home, to be honest it’s just felt like a game of pass the parcel.

