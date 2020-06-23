McFARLAND, Paddy – (174 Pettigo Road, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-8DE), peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, 23rd June 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of Ann, much loved father of Brendan, Raymond, Colin and the late Michael, RIP. Cherished brother of Bridie, Violet and the late Joe, Francie, Vincent and Mary, RIP.

Regretably due to Covid-19 guidelines the family home, funeral and burial are strictly private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its way from the family home on Thursday, 25th June, at 10.30 am arriving at Saint Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed at http://www.churchservices.tv/pettigo

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Marie Curie, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul