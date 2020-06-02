+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McDONNELL, Francie (Fran)

Posted: 7:26 pm June 2, 2020

McDONNELL, Francie (Fran) (Butcher) – June 1st, 2020, 643 Loughshore Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully. Beloved husband of Siobhan, and loving father to Michelle (Conor), Rachael (Neil), Aimee (Eoghan) and dearly loved granddad to Macey, Sophia and Conor.

Francie’s Funeral cortége will leave the family home at 10.15am on Thursday, going to Saint Patrick’s Church for 11 am Mass which can be viewed on churchservices.tv/mnmfs.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 and in line with Government guidelines the family home, funeral and cemetery are strictly private to family. If you wish to offer your condolences you can do so below.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, mother-in-law, nephews, nieces, and entire McDonnell, McCann and Maguire families.

Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his gentle Soul

