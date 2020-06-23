MAGUIRE, Teresa (née Reilly) – Drumully, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-9EA, 22nd June 2020, peacefully in her 94th year. Widow of Patrick and dear mother of Teresa, Mary, Sheila, Josie. Anna, Carmel, Eileen, Alfie, Jimmy, Martin, Sean and Eamon.

Remains reposing at her home until removal tomorrow Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Friends welcome to call at the family home observing social distancing. Funeral Mass as per current restrictions.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing, daughters, sons, brother Seamus, twin sister Josephine, 43 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and extended family circle. Enquiries to Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin, Tel +44 7831 454034.