+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MAGUIRE, Teresa

Posted: 8:43 pm June 23, 2020

MAGUIRE, Teresa (née Reilly) – Drumully, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-9EA, 22nd June 2020, peacefully in her 94th year. Widow of Patrick and dear mother of Teresa, Mary, Sheila, Josie. Anna, Carmel, Eileen, Alfie, Jimmy, Martin, Sean and Eamon.

Remains reposing at her home until removal tomorrow Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Friends welcome to call at the family home observing social distancing. Funeral Mass as per current restrictions.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing, daughters, sons, brother Seamus, twin sister Josephine, 43 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and extended family circle. Enquiries to Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin, Tel +44 7831 454034.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA