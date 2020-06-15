Lisnaskea company gets braced for cleaning surge

THE Covid-19 cleaning surge is coming fast as businesses across the county prepare to reopen. Leading the way is Lisnaskea-based company ‘Ace Cleaning,’ who have launched a new sanitisation service after a rise in demand.

Co-Director of ‘Ace Cleaning’ Claire Fidgeon opened up to the Herald about the importance of “deep cleaning services” and how public standards of cleanliness will now be higher than ever before.

“We’ve been carrying out a wide range of deep cleaning and disinfectant services on many public places and businesses during lockdown in preparation for them reopening. This has helped them to follow the safety measures now needed to be in place in order to help keep customers and visitors protected in what will be the new normal.

Claire continued, “Stores are reopening but they’re limiting hours to allow for additional deep cleaning. There’s now a bigger understanding of the dangers of cross-contamination than ever before. It’s so important for people to feel safe as they enter churches, nursing homes, football clubs and even local shops and immediately know that it is clean.”

