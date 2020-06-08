Life after lockdown is no fun for our four-legged friends!

WHILE lockdown has been a ‘blessing’ for many people, nobody has been more thankful for time at home than dog owners!

However, as lockdown restrictions ease and more people make their way back to work, dogs across the county are at a loss.

“New bonds have been formed over the course of lockdown, with families being around the house more than usual, a dog can become more dependant on this company and it can absolutely lead to social separation anxiety”, admits Sharon West, owner of ‘Home form Home Doggy Day Care’ in Enniskillen.

Advertisement

“An abrupt change in schedule in terms of when or how long a dog is left alone for can trigger the development of separation anxiety.

“For example, if the guardian of a dog has been working from home during lockdown, but then is able to go back to work and leaves their dog alone for six or more hours at a time, the dog might develop separation anxiety because of this.

“It is crucial that to prevent this from happening, owners must start with short bursts of leaving their dog alone in preparation for this abrupt change.

“You can do this by leaving a kong stuffed with frozen food so they can concentrate on that instead of where you have gone, then progress onto longer times and add in a nice treat for them when you leave and come back, this will make the experience less difficult for them.”

Sharon believes that for any concerned dog owner, there are signs which can indicate if separation anxiety is an issue; “Panting, chewing, drooling, trying to escape and making dangerous moves that could end up in the dog being hurt are all signs of this.

“It is so important that your own anxiety and guilt as an owner does not show to the dog as they will sense it and it will only make things worse.

“My advice when leaving – no long goodbyes, make sure the dog is safe, throw treats and walk away without speaking.

“If you are away for longer than six hours consider putting your dog into day care or hiring a dog walker that will break up the day.”