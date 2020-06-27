+44 (0)28 6632 2066
KIERNAN, Sr. Aemilian

Posted: 8:43 pm June 27, 2020

KIERNAN, Sr. Aemilian – Convent of Mercy, Enniskillen and Castleblaney and formerly of Clonbroney, Co. Longford, peacefully at the Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen,

27th June 2020.

Deeply regretted by her devoted nieces and nephews, especially Anna, Breege and Seamus and the Sisters of Mercy, Enniskillen, Castleblaney and the Northern Province.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen at 10 am on Monday, 29th June 2020. Burial afterwards in Clonbroney Cemetery, Co Longford at 12.30 pm approx.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, The Convent and the Funeral Mass are private to the community and family.

Rest In Peace

