Irvinestown woman familiar face in schools

A MUCH loved mother who was involved in several aspects of community life in the Irvinestown area has died.

Patricia Kelly (nee Maguire) wife of the late Eamon Kelly, Irvinestown, passed away peacefully recently, in the SWAH Enniskillen.

Born in 1942, the only daughter of James and Mary Anne Maguire, Kesh, and sister of Chris Maguire, Enniskillen, and the late Desmond, Manus and Gerry Maguire.

In August 1962 she married Eamon Kelly and had six children, Brenda, Elaina, Sinead, Damian, Roisin and the late Darragh.

Work brought them to Coventry in their early married years before returning to family and friends in Kesh until 1977. They then moved to Eamon’s hometown of Irvinestown where they lived for the rest of their days, making many lifelong friends.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0