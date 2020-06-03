Hosepipe ban on the horizon after weeks of hot weather

THE WEATHER may be due to take a bit of a turn from today (Wednesday), but the light showers and drizzle forecast for Fermanagh will likely do little to remove the looming threat of a hosepipe ban.

It’s not often a lack of rain is a problem in this country, and it feels like no time ago since that time of the year when the county’s in Lough Erne and not the other way about. However, the recent prolonged spell of good weather has raised concerns of a drought on the horizon.

In fact, we may only be at the beginning of the summer but already a hosepipe ban is being considered, with Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon urging the public to use water wisely to help avoid one.

“Now more than ever, access to clean water to allow us to wash our hands and keep hydrated is essential,” she said.

“While we are all enjoying the good weather I am asking everyone to use water wisely at this time. With more people at home since the Covid outbreak and a prolonged spell of good weather, the demand for water has risen significantly and this is resulting in some interruptions to water supply in some areas and could result in a hosepipe ban.

“Today I’m asking everyone to consider how they are using water and to do what they can to conserve it. Simple things like turning off sprinklers and hoses, not washing the car or refilling paddling pools and taking showers instead of baths will help. Just turning off the tap while brushing your teeth can save up to six litres of water a minute.

“Hand washing continues to play a vital part of the fight back against the coronavirus and I’m asking the public to keeping playing their part.”

As for the weather, it is due to become cooler and cloudier from today onwards, with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle.