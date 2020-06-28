Higgins shows his class on the fairway

After three months without competitive golf, last weekend saw the start of competition golf at Enniskillen Golf Club.

As was to be expected in near perfect golfing conditions, scoring was excellent with youthful Chris Higgins throwing down the gauntlet to the other young pretenders by picking up the first win of the year.

Seven handicapper Higgins was in awesome form as he raced round the Enniskillen course in level par to score 43 points. After a somewhat mediocre start leaving him two over at the turn, Higgins showed his class with four birdies in the next eight holes to get into red numbers. A lapse of concentration on the last hole ended with a bogey but nevertheless his score was good enough to beat Shane McCabe by two.

McCabe scored 20 points on the front nine and 21 on the back nine which included a “ding” on the difficult index one. Third place with forty points was Junior Captain Charlie Shaw. Shaw reached the turn with 21 points and was going well until, similar to Higgins, had a disappointing finish when he failed to pick up any points on the last hole.

Nine handicapper Warren Dixon was fourth with 39 points. Dixons card makes interesting reading with every score from an eagle to a double bogey. He started his round with an eagle two when he wedged in from less than 100 yards and finished his round off with a birdie three.

In the ladies section it was Barbara Thompson who took the spoils with 38 points. Long hitting Barbara had 19 points on each nine which included a birdie three on the fourth hole and 5 pars. After years in the golfing wilderness, Eileen Cochrane rediscovered some of her old form to score 36 points and claim the runner up prize.

“Twos” winners were Deirdre McSorley, Margaret Graydon, Scott Hamilton, Warren Dixon, Brian Doran, Jimmy Mohan, Nick Wilson, Raymond Browne, Chris Higgins and Connor Daly.