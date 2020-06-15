Five Minutes with Lorcan McStravick

Name: Lorcan McStravick

Age: 21

Occupation: Student (Ulster University)

Teams played for: Fermanagh, St Michaels College and St Joseph’s. UUJ, Tempo

Game you most enjoyed playing in?

First round senior football Championship match, Tempo v Teemore. I played well. It was my first big game in quite a while since tearing cruciate.

Game you least enjoyed playing in?

The day I tore my cruciate. I was running at a boy, jinked left and right. My knee gave in. It was an ACL, MCL and cartilage injury. I was out for year. I had to get two surgeries it was so bad.

What’s the worst pitch you’ve ever played on?

Newtownbutler. The sideline is stuck to a bush.

Toughest training session you’ve ever been involved in?

Any of Rory Gallagher’s pre season sessions.

What’s your preferred brand of gear?

Adidas, O’Neills gear, Murphy gloves

Most inspirational individual you’ve ever met?

My Granda

Where do you like to go to celebrate?

Enniskillen

What do you like to do with you are not training or playing?

Cook. Netflix. I like to train. I like to go to pitch and train by myself.

Which character in any TV show/film are you most like?

Haywire from prison break

Which team mates (from any club/county) are the first you’d invite on a night out?

Dara Trainer. He will always do something you would be talking about then next day.

Sean Cassidy. He doesn’t get out much but when he does he is good value.

Which team mate is the worst dancer?

Jonny Cassidy – years of Irish dancing didn’t stand to him.

Which team mate is the loudest in the changing room?

Aidan Breen – he has mellowed since he has got the girlfriend.

What’s the funniest thing you’ve seen happy in training/during a match?

My brother kicking the ball to his own net when trying to pass to the keeper – it was the end of his career. He never played after that.

What’s the worst excuse you’ve heard to get out of training and who did it come from?

From Dara Trainer. He texted the Tempo manager that he wouldn’t make training because of a friend’s birthday. The only problem was that the friend, whose birthday it was, made the training.

Biggest ego?

Calum Jones

Worst/best person to sit next to on the team bus?

Worst Ultan Kelm – headphones are too loud, and is always listening to Christy Moore.

Best Dara McGurn – raids the snack box early and you will not go hungry beside him

Worst/best person to share a room with on away days?

Best Tiernan Bogue – I didn’t think he was breathing.

Who has the best diet, and who has the worst?

Best: Cian Newman – a great variety of meat

Worst: Calum Jones – recently discovered protein bars and eats three a day.

Toughest opponent you have played against?

Barry McCambridge – College All-star trial

Best or worst quote you have heard from a team mate/opponent/

manager?

Best was Shane McCabe ‘Be like Frankie Lampard – have your head on a swivel’

Best manager you have played for?

Rory Gallagher

What frustrates you most about the GAA?

Price of footballs

What’s the best thing about being part of the GAA?

Building bonds that will never be forgotten.