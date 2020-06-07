First Fermanagh’s moving ahead with ambitious plans for complex

The residents of Newtownbutler may have noticed a lot of activity around the GAA ground on the outskirts of the village over the past few weeks.

The experts at Prunty Pitches have been busy working on phase 2 of the club’s ambitious development plans.

This phase involves digging and levelling off the foundation of the new football field, which will then be left to settle for a period of time before the next stage begins.

Advertisement

Club Chairman Hugo Fitzpatrick said, “It’s obviously very exciting to see the new pitch taking shape.

“We are now in phase 2 of the new development, and once the pitch has settled for the required period of time we can get the new pitch completed and move on to phase 3, which will be redevelopment of our current pitc.”

The ‘Friends of the Firsts’ is one of the main fundraising drivers for the new development and Mr Fitzpatrick wanted to pay tribute to and thank those who participate in the scheme.

He said that ‘The Friends of the Firsts’ is in its second year and has been a phenomenal success.

“It’s a platform for everyone that shares in our vision for this great club and wants to help make it a reality,” he said.

He appealed to present and past club members to join ‘Friends of the Firsts’ campaign as it’s going to be a vital source of revenue to get the development completed and ensure that they have top class facilities for generations to come.

The club is also appealing to club members to contribute stories and pictures to a time capsule to be buried in the club grounds, so that when its opened in the future it will provide a snapshot of what current members were living through in 2020.

Mr Fitzpatrick said, “It’s a perfect opportunity to mark the historic times we are living in, along with the new development of the club, with a time capsule.”