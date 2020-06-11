Family plea to hit and run driver

FRESH APPEALS have been made for the driver of a black BMW jeep to come forward following the tragic death of a 21 year old motorcyclist near Ederney.

Willis Vogel from Limavady lost his life following a suspected hit and run collision on the Meenacloy road near the rural Fermanagh village on Sunday 31 May.

On Monday this week Police investigating the fatal road accident arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Before this a 33-year-old man had been arrested. A Police spokesman explained that he had been arrested on May 31, “on suspicion of a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, and was released unconditionally”.

Police suspect a black BMW jeep was involved in a collision with Mr Vogel’s orange Kawaski motorcycle. It is believed that the black BMW jeep failed to stop following the collision and travelled on in the direction of Ederney.

Later, Police confirmed that a black BMW X5 believed to have been involved in the collision had been recovered in Donegal.

Calls have been made for the driver to do the right thing and “examine their conscience” with the family pleading, “put yourself in our shoes.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0