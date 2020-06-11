+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFamily plea to hit and run driver
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Family plea to hit and run driver

Posted: 12:32 pm June 11, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

FRESH APPEALS have been made for the driver of a black BMW jeep to come forward following the tragic death of a 21 year old motorcyclist near Ederney.
Willis Vogel from Limavady lost his life following a suspected hit and run collision on the Meenacloy road near the rural Fermanagh village on Sunday 31 May.
On Monday this week Police investigating the fatal road accident arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was released on bail pending further enquiries.
Before this a 33-year-old man had been arrested. A Police spokesman explained that he had been arrested on May 31, “on suspicion of a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, and was released unconditionally”.
Police suspect a black BMW jeep was involved in a collision with Mr Vogel’s orange Kawaski motorcycle. It is believed that the black BMW jeep failed to stop following the collision and travelled on in the direction of Ederney.
Later, Police confirmed that a black BMW X5 believed to have been involved in the collision had been recovered in Donegal.
Calls have been made for the driver to do the right thing and “examine their conscience” with the family pleading, “put yourself in our shoes.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:32 pm June 11, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA