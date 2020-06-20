Enniskillen woman is new London mayor!

A FORMER Enniskillen woman has been appointed mayor of the south London borough of Sutton.

Trish Fivey (59), has been a Liberal Democrat councillor since 2014. The former St Fanchea’s College student has lived in the borough for almost 40 years, raising her two daughters, Alexandra (30), a dentist, and Lauren (20), a final-year student in global health at Queen Mary University of London.

