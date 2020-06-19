Enniskillen Castle to be lit up for George Floyd

ENNISKILLEN Castle is to be lit up yellow in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis at the end of May, sparking protests for racial justice both across the US and across the world.

It is also hoped the Council will soon open a book of condolences to the 46-year-old, pictured right, who died when a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest over a suspected fraudulent bank note.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this linkhttps://bit.ly/3gOl8G0