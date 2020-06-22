+44 (0)28 6632 2066
DOWNEY, Cathal (Charles)

Posted: 7:09 pm June 22, 2020

DOWNEY, Cathal (Charles) – (Blackrock, Co. Dublin, late of Enniskillen) June 9th, 2020 in the excellent care of the staff of St. Vincents’ Hospital. Darling husband of his devoted late wife Laura Conway.

Sadly missed by his sister Anne (O’Donnell), brother Seamus, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends especially Jimmy Bracken and also the caring staff and residents of Shannagh Bay Nursing Home.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Cathal’s Funeral has taken place privately.

