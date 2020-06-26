+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Dog walkers' water warning
The public toilet at Belleek Marina

Dog walkers’ water warning

Posted: 6:43 pm June 26, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

DOG walkers have been urged to air caution after a dog took seriously ill after it reportedly swam in the marina at Belleek this week.

The dog in question, Marley, is thought to have been poisoned from water. After the owners alerted others to what had happened a community group asked locals to refrain from letting dogs swim in Belleek Marina in the coming days due to high levels of algae in the water.

Pets Lost and Found Fermanagh also warned pet owners. A spokesman said, “There is currently a high level of algae in the water in Belleek. Please exercise caution if you are walking here with your dogs.”

