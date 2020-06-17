Doctors call for closure  of Covid-19 test centre

SIX concerned doctors from Fermanagh joined GPs from all over the North to sign an open letter to Health Minister Robin Swan.

The six GPs, all part of the Dr Cathcart and Partners based at the Lakeland Health Village in Enniskillen say they took this unprecedented action to protect the interests of their patients and address the concerns they are facing during these difficult times.

“We need to get back to managing our patients and addressing their concerns as only we know how. Let us get on with our job and get back to our patients,” they said.

The letter published in the Irish News over the weekend, opened as follows, “When it became clear that a major crisis was emerging which threatened to overwhelm the NHS, there was never any doubt that General Practitioners would be at the forefront of measures needed to manage this pandemic.”