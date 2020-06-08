Death of well-known Enniskillen resident

The death has taken place of a well known and respected Hillview resident after a short illness. Liam Masterson, from Hillview Park, Enniskillen, died in the South West Acute Hospital on May 14.

Originally from Monea, he was the son of Terence and Maggie Masterson.

He received his early education at the local Lissan Primary School before beginning his working career in Lyttle’s Quarry.

He then moved to Creighton’s Contractors, building and labouring on many housing sites across Fermanagh and Tyrone.

One of his final building projects before taking early retirement was Gortatole the outdoor education centre.

In his spare time he loved visiting his home area of Monea and Derrygonnelly .

Always a handyman he regularly did ‘odd jobs’ for his family and friends during his later years.

He loved watching football, snooker and ‘Chase’ on television and in particular enjoyed spending time with his two granddaughters Aoife and Orla.

Following Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, the first during the coronovirus lockdown, celebrated by Fr Raymond Donnelly with close family in attendance, the burial took place to Cross Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Teresa and daughters Geraldine (Thomas), Sinead (Patrick), and Ciara (Christopher) and grandchildren Aoife and Orla.

He also leaves brothers Noel, Seamus, Brendan, Angela, Deignan.

He was pre-deceased by his brother Tom and sisters, Bridie, May and Peggy