+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDeath of well-known Enniskillen resident
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Liam Masterson

Death of well-known Enniskillen resident

Posted: 5:52 pm June 8, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com
 
 
The death has taken place of a well known and respected Hillview resident after a short illness.

Liam Masterson, from Hillview Park, Enniskillen, died in the South West Acute Hospital on May 14.

Originally from Monea, he was the son of Terence and Maggie Masterson.
He received his early education at the local Lissan Primary School before beginning his working career in Lyttle’s Quarry.
 
He then moved to Creighton’s Contractors, building and labouring on many housing sites across Fermanagh and Tyrone.
One of his final building projects before taking early retirement was Gortatole the outdoor education centre.
 
In his spare time he loved visiting his home area of Monea and Derrygonnelly .
Always a  handyman he regularly did ‘odd jobs’ for his family and friends during his later years.
 
He loved watching football, snooker and ‘Chase’ on television and in particular enjoyed spending time with his two granddaughters Aoife and Orla.
 
Following Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, the first during the coronovirus lockdown, celebrated by Fr Raymond Donnelly with close family in attendance, the burial took place to Cross Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Teresa and daughters Geraldine (Thomas), Sinead (Patrick), and Ciara (Christopher) and grandchildren Aoife and Orla.
He also leaves brothers Noel, Seamus, Brendan, Angela, Deignan.
He was pre-deceased by his brother Tom and sisters, Bridie, May and Peggy 

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:52 pm June 8, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA