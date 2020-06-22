Death of one of Femanagh’s oldest residents aged 100

NEWTOWBUTLER has said a sad farewell to one if it’s oldest residents, Peggy McAviney.

Peggy passed away peacefully on Monday at her home in Drumralla, surrounded by her family.

The well known and well respected local woman had celebrate her 100th birthday only a few weeks ago, on April 23.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions at the moment, her family and friends had been looking forward to marking the milestone with a special celebration at a later date.

A member of the Nicholl family of Legmacaffrey, Peggy married Raymond McAviney from Ballywillin 1951. Raymond, who sadly died suddenly in 1979, ran a successful butchers shop on the Crom Road in Newtownbutler, where Peggy played a major role in the running of the business as well as their family farm at Drumralla.

Peggy and Raymond had four children, Dympna, Gerard, Bernard, and Peter, who are all also well known in the area.

Peggy had many great talents, and rearing young calves and turkeys was something she particularly enjoyed.

Just weeks ago, when she became a centenarian, Peggy had reflected on her 100 years, telling family and friends that the greatest inventions over the past century had been the electricity, mains waters and the old washing machine.

She also said the happiest day of her life had been when she married Raymond on September 17, 1851 in St Mary’s.

Described by those who knew her as welcoming and friendly, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Peggy’s funeral will take place at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler tomorrow morning (Thursday), after which she will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the adjoining cemetery.