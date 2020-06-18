Date set for Kevin Lunney attack trial

A DATE has been set for the trial of four men accused of being involved in the kidnap and brutal assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney last year.

Luke O’Reilly (66), of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, Darren Redmond (25), of Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin, Alan O’Brien (39), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin, and a fourth defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons have all been charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan in September last year.

The men appeared at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin last Wednesday, where the date of January 11, 2021 was set for their trail.

The court heard last week that a car recovered during the investigation into the abduction had been “burned”, apparently by accident, while in garda custody. Counsel for one of the accused said it was not clear what had happened to the vehicle and told the non-jury court they would be grateful if both An Garda Siochana and the Director of Public Prosecutions could inform them of what they know.

Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court, said the matter appeared to be “of concern.”

The court, which had previously been informed as to the high volume of documentation in the case, also heard up to 50,000 documents being scanned electronically.

Alan O’Brien was remanded in custody, to appear before the court again on July 6. The unnamed accused was also remanded in custody. Luke O’Reilly and Darren Redmond had been released on bail in April.

Mr Lunney was abducted outside his home near Kinawley on September 17, 2019 and was later found dumped across the border in Cavan. He had been subjected to a horrific ordeal during with his leg was broken, bleach poured was over him and the letters QIH carved into his chest