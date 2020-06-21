COX, Jane (née McGowan) – Tonaghgorm, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-2AJ, June 20th, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Non Covid related. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Remembered with great fondness by her sons Kieran (Avril), Peter (Katrina), James (Terina), daughter Eleanor (John). Loving granny to Orlath, Peter, Mairead, Grainne, Ryan, Trinity, Bailie, Lily, Abby, Emily, James and Sinead. Pre-deceased by her grandson Ryan, sisters Kathleen and Tessie, brothers Tommy and Paddy.

Very deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers Peter and James, sister May, sisters-in-law Cissy Cox, Nora McGowan and Una McGowan, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

In accordance with government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our family and friends safe, Jane’s home, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. Jane’s Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday in Saint Micheal’s Church, Mulleek at 11 am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Cox family would like to thank you all for your understanding and co-operation with the family at this difficult time. Those who wish to to leave a message of condolence can do so below or p.mccauley@bropenworld.com.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired, to The Bridgewater Suite Cancer Unit, Belfast City Hospital, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member.