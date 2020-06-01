+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Community mourns death of former teacher
Wallace Lambert

Community mourns death of former teacher

Posted: 9:35 pm June 1, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com

The community of Fivemiletown is mourning the death of one of its former teachers.

Wallace Lambert, the former vice-principal of Fivemiletown College and a great supporter of the school was on the Board of Governors until recently and would have featured heavily in the 60th anniversary celebrations of the college scheduled for later this year.

A post on the college’s Facebook page paid tribute to the former teacher saying, “It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of our dear friend and former colleague, Mr Wallace Lambert. Many of our current pupils will not remember him but parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will no doubt recall our former vice-principal who was so dedicated to our school. Mr Lambert was a true gentleman who lived his life based on strong Christian principles, he was gracious, kind and caring.”

Mr Lambert’s retirement after 38 years of teaching didn’t lessen his links with the school. He remained a member of the College Board of Governors until recently and was a great supporter of the school, regularly attending concerts and events as well as the annual prize distribution.

The Facebook post went on, “Mr Lambert always had a smile on his face and a kind word to say, he dearly loved the school and the local community of Fivemiletown. His legacy lives on in Fivemiletown College, a school at the heart of the community which is continuing to go from strength to strength.”

Staff and former staff along with pupils past and present formed a guard of honour outside the College as the cortege passed.

He is survived by his wife Jean, son Jonathan and daughters Alison and Sharon.
He also leaves sons-in-law Matt and Adrian and Eve and Erin.

