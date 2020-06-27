+44 (0)28 6632 2066
College confirms plans to reopen in September

Posted: 7:28 pm June 27, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
STUDENTS will be returning to one of Enniskillen’s colleges this September, it has been confirmed.
While some third level institutions are exploring remote learning for the upcoming academic year, it was confirmed at the weekend agriculture CAFRE would be physically opening, as much as possible, again in September.
“Face-to-face delivery is the preferred option for our courses but only where space is available to allow social distancing in line with government guidelines,” said Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots when making the announcement on Friday.

