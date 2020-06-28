Church services set to resume from next week

A RESUMPTION to public Mass and other services is on the horizon.

Within a matter of days church goers may be able to return to the pew and partake in prayer within a church building, a move which has been welcomed by clerics.

Throughout lockdown many parishes mastered the use of webcam to share services. The Graan does not have this option and so following this announcement Fr Charles Cross of the Graan said that he was looking forward to getting back celebrating Mass with the public.

Fr Cross added that preparations were underway to ensure that the Graan would be ready to open soon.

“Our services and confessions have been cut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Of course we are looking forward to meeting people again. At the moment we are doing a deep clean on the church and putting up signs and doing all the things that are necessary to keep the place safe and hygienic. At the end of the day we’re not a parish as such which means that people come from all round for Mass from Leitrim, Tyrone and beyond.”

