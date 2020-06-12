Childcare costs set to climb in life after Covid

THERE are fears there will be job cuts in the local childcare sector as a result of the Covid crisis, which will result in rising prices making childcare even less affordable for already struggling parents.

On top of that, it has also been revealed Fermanagh childcare workers are already having to turn working parents away due to conflicting government advice.

The issue of the challenges facing the sector, which so many parents will be relying on when as they begin returning to work, was raised at the monthly meeting of the local Council last week.

Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh first raised concerns he had been receiving from both parents and childcare workers regarding who could currently access their services.