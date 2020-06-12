+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirusChildcare costs set to climb in life after Covid
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Childcare costs set to climb in life after Covid

Posted: 4:20 pm June 12, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
THERE are fears there will be job cuts in the local childcare sector as a result of the Covid crisis, which will result in rising prices making childcare even less affordable for already struggling parents.
On top of that, it has also been revealed Fermanagh childcare workers are already having to turn working parents away due to conflicting government advice.
The issue of the challenges facing the sector, which so many parents will be relying on when as they begin returning to work, was raised at the monthly meeting of the local Council last week. 
Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh first raised concerns he had been receiving from both parents and childcare workers regarding who could currently access their services.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:20 pm June 12, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA