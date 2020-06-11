Call for action on speeding outside primary schools

SPEEDING continues to be a danger in villages across Fermanagh, particularly outside schools, with the lollipop lady in Newtownbutler even having to step in to help with the problem prior to lockdown.

Despite less traffic on the road at the moment as a result of the restrictions, many drivers are still not keeping to the speed limit, with claims by some local representatives that some motorists are even driving faster as a result of the quiet roads.

However, requests for traffic surveys outside some local schools have been postponed by the roads agency until after our roads return to normal as they believe any survey carried out now would not be a true reflection of normal traffic flow.

That was the message given to the June meeting of the Council in a letter from Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, who was responding to concerns previously raised by councillors.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0