Bundoran ranked one of the world’s cleanest beaches!

BUNDORAN has been recognised as one of the ‘cleanest’ beaches in the northern hemisphere!

The town is celebrating winning silver in the inaugural Blue Flag International Best Practice Award, which saw the town coming second out of 4,500 beaches and marinas that had applied for a Blue Flag this year.

The entries had been from everywhere which takes part in the Blue Flag beach award programme, which recognises high environmental standards, including countries right across Europe, North America, and northern Africa.

