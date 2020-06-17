Bundoran beach regains Blue Flag

BUNDORAN has regained its Blue Flag status, having temporarily lost the hallmark for beach quality last year.

The popular beach was one of several local to Fermanagh that was included in this year’s list of Blue Flag awards, with Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, and Rosses Point all also recognised by the international committee for their high water quality and other facilities.

The news of the return of Bundoran’s Blue Flag has been widely welcomed locally, especially since it comes just a fortnight after the town picked up second in the Blue Flag committee’s International Best Practice Awards, beating off stiff competition from across the northern hemisphere.

Local tourism officer Shane Smyth said the Blue Flag, which is only awarded to a beach after strict environmental, safety and quality controls are met, would fly proudly over the town’s beach again this year.

“Main Beach has been passed fully compliant with water quality and other standards this year,” he said. “When people see the Blue Flag flying they can be assured that the beach and water has undergone and passed stringent testing.

“It is vital that visitors to Bundoran and locals alike can be assured that they have a safe and pleasant place to bathe and to enjoy the fabulous amenities that Main Beach offers.”

Thanking Donegal County Council staff for their hard work, and for helping the county retain its record for having the most Blue Flag beaches in Ireland, Mr Smyth urged people to be careful when returning to the beach once the lockdown is slowly lifted.

“[We] remind people at this time to exercise caution if entering the water ahead of the deployment of lifeguards in the coming weeks,” he said.

A spokesman for An Taisce (The National Trust for Ireland), which has responsibility for the awards in Ireland, said Bundoran had regained its flag due to its high standards.

“The improvement in bathing water quality rating at this beach to excellent status, the highest available under the bathing water quality regulations contributed to it being awarded this year,” they said.