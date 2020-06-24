+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Big lockdown jobs boost for Lisnaskea cleaning company
Big lockdown jobs boost for Lisnaskea cleaning company

Posted: 12:33 pm June 24, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

WITH all non-essential stores back to business and churches across the county reopening at the end of this month, business at ‘AAA Pristine Cleaning’ Lisnaskea has “not stopped.”
Following the “growing demand” for professional cleaning services to deal with the aftermath of Covid, owner of AAA Pristine, Sean Mullan, has went from a team of three people prior to Covid, to a growing number of 11 staff so far in a matter of weeks to meet the high demand that will “no doubt” increase job opportunities across Fermanagh.
“The Covid-19 experience came upon the business very quickly even before Lockdown”, explained Sean. “Other local businesses had concerns for their staff to ensure safety at work and sanitisation was deemed necessary in various parts of industry, so we were requested to begin sanitising regularly in different work places to control the threat of the virus in these premises.”

