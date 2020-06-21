+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Award for long scouting service
Award for long scouting service

Posted: 3:42 pm June 21, 2020
By Jodie Curran
POPULAR Irvinestown man David Monaghan, has been awarded for his “profound” and long standing service to local Scouts right across Fermanagh.
‘The Order of Cu Chulainn’ award is the highest and most recognised accolade given by ‘Scouting Ireland.’ Speaking to the Herald on his latest achievement, David explained; “I’ve been involved in the Scouting movement for many years now and have contributed locally, nationally and internationally to the promoting of volunteering and the provision of opportunities for young people in the area, so I’m delighted with this achievement.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald. Can't get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this linkhttps://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

