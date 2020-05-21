Work resumes on new GAA development

WORK has resumed on a new main pitch for Tempo GAA club.

Within recent days contractors have moved on site and the walkway around the pitch is already beginning to take shape.

Speaking about the works currently ongoing Conor Meehan, secretary of Tempo Maguires explained, “Contractors are on site, working away while adhering to social distancing. Club grounds remain closed to members and the public at this time in line with GAA directives.”

Mr Meehan added that to date the club has undertaken a lot of work to improve the grounds, including major pitch work.

“We have done a lot of work to the pitch and were the recipients of a Council grant as an area with limited leisure facilities. Work is ongoing to construct a walk way round it which will be open and accessible to members of the public. We would hope that the work will be complete on this by September. This will showcase our development and it will be up there with the best in Ulster when it is done.”

The walkway that is currently under construction is just a small part of the enhancement works the club have planned in the pipeline, Mr Meehan expanded on other works.

“This is part of major plans we have for the club, we also cleared off a bank ourselves and we would be hoping to develop that looking into car parking facilities.”

While the pause button has been hit on matches the club have moved kept their weekly lotto going using online entry. The lotto is drawn on a Saturday night with a £10,000 jackpot up for grabs waiting to be won by one lucky player.

Although the players aren’t on the pitch at the minute they are looking forward to a return when official guidance states it is safe to do so and on their return enhanced facilities await.

Mr Meehan added, “This work gives everyone in the club something positive to look forward to. We appreciate all the support we have received and continue to receive from the local community and our sponsors.”