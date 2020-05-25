We’re officially free of UFOs!

THERE are plenty of things to worry about at the minute, but thankfully visitors to the county from outer space, or secret testing of futuristic military aircraft over local skies, are not among them.

The Herald can reveal there has not been a single officially reported UFO sighting in Fermanagh for over 60 years. That’s according to statistics released this week as part of a Freedom of Information request on the disclosure of UFO sightings right across the UK.

The subject of potential extra-terrestrial visitors has been in the public eye recently, and not just because people have more time to be sky-watching due to the lockdown. Last month the Pentagon released never seen before footage of strange objects recorded by its navy pilots, while many here in Fermanagh also recently spotted another strange object in the sky.

Thankfully, there was an earthly explanation for that one, in that it was the launch of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite.

Advertisement

The figures obtained by the group Fresh Student Living were those of the officially reported sightings recorded by the government over the past 61 years. That is, sightings that were taken seriously.

Until recently, the RAF had responsibility for recording public reports on UFOs and submitting them to the National Archives. Over all, they found “no potential threat.”

According to the figures, London had the highest number of sightings, while Kent, Lancashire, Derbyshire, and Essex were also ‘hotspots’ for sightings. There were only two officially reported sightings in the North, one in Belfast and one in Co Down.

Have you seen a potential UFO over Fermanagh skies that hasn’t been officially recorded? If so, let us know!