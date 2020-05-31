+44 (0)28 6632 2066
TURNER, Rose

Posted: 9:54 pm May 31, 2020

TURNER, Rose – 19 Forthill Park, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at home, 29th May 2020, RIP. Loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Will be dearly missed by David (Kathryn), Frances (Stephen McLoughlin), Claire (Conor McGuigan), Michael (Nat), Willie, Benny (Jean), Eileen, Daniel, Mary Rose, Ryan, Leah, Emer, Rhea, Ruby, Rory, Shannon, Noah and the late Tom, RIP, nieces, nephew and extended family members.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to NI Ambulance Service, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN (please make cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director).

Rose will leave her late residence on Tuesday, 2nd June at 10.15 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am. The funeral cortége will make its way through Irvinestown. Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so whilst maintaining social distancing. Regrettably, due to Covid-19 guidelines, the family home, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, friends and extended family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

