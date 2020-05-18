Tara’s running five a day for May

Tara McLoughlin, 24, Derrygonnelly. Currently doing a PGCE, specialising in Physical Education. Raising money for PPE and other medical equipment for the frontline workers by running five kilometres a day in May.

What is your greatest strength?

Persisiting with something until it has been complete

What is your greatest weakness?

I can be wound up easily, usually by my father!

How would you like to be remembered?

That I gave 100% to everything I did

What was your most embarrassing moment?

One of my ‘friends’ in university tripping me up and falling head over heals at lunch time, in the middle of where everyone gathers to eat their lunch!

How do you like to relax?

I love a good series on Netflix and by playing or watching a football match. Only relaxing if we are winning though!

What is your biggest regret?

I’m not really a person who believes in regrets, what is for you won’t go by you

What was the happiest day of your life?

Probably the day I found out that I had been accepeted into the PGCE course, or the day we won the Intermediate Championship for the first time.

What period of time would you like to have been born in ?

I like this period!

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Has to be Lanzarote, I was lucky enough to go there before lockdown began.

Which person (apart from your family members ) has had the most influence on your life?

Probably my P.E teacher, Nicola Canavan, when I was a pupil in St. Fanchea’s College. I looked up to her and she influenced my decision to pursue a career as a P.E teacher, even though she did not know it!

What is your favourite book/film?

I’m only after finished reading a book by Ant Middleton called ‘The Fear Bubble’. I enjoyed it as he gave advice about real life situations that anyone could apply to their own lives.

What makes you angry?

People who are narrow minded, who only see life as black or white.

Describe yourself in four words?

Competitive, compassionate, dedicated and adaptable

Who would be your ideal dinner party guests?

Keane and Katie Taylor.

What do you miss most about Fermanagh when you are away?

Probably attending or playing football

What is your least appealing habit?

I have to win at everything and get annoyed when I don’t!

What would you do if you won the Lottery?

I would go to Australia to visit my brother, who has been there for five years and pay off my student loan!

If you could swap lives with someone, who would you choose and why?

I would love to spend a day being Joe Brolly, to see what goes on in his head

The world is about to end, how would you spend your last week on earth?

With everyone I care about and in Galway. Probably my favourite place in Ireland to visit.

What would you like on your headstone?

I told you I was sick!