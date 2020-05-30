SWAH may play key role for new medical school

THE South West Acute Hospital may become a university training hub for future generations of doctors. Hopes are high the opening of a new medical school in Derry may help encourage medical professionals to secure employment at SWAH.

Last week it was announced that a graduate medical school would be opened in 2021 at Ulster University Magee campus.

Councillor Adam Gannon welcomed the announcement adding the SDLP had sought a guarantee that the first students would enrol in September 2021. He pointed out doubt was raised over capacity and financial position of UU.

“I hope this isn’t a false dawn on the project as it has the potential to have a positive impact on medical services in the west including Fermanagh.

“This medical school will benefit us greatly as it will allow local people to study medicine without needing to leave the area, increasing the amount of doctors locally and encouraging young people to stay in Fermanagh. In addition to this it will attract more people to the west to study and they may then put down roots here.

“This should also help to increase the number of doctors applying for positions at the SWAH and provide an increase in the number of medical students who undertake placements here.”

Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh referred to the opening of the medical school as a “very positive development”. He continued, “While welcome, it certainly is not a panacea and further actions will be required if we are to deal with the pressing shortages that face local NHS services. Alongside the new medical school we need measures to encourage students to take up posts and placements in both Enniskillen and Omagh in order to ensure that the recruitment benefit is spread across the Western region.

“But even then the benefit will potentially take some years to be felt and we face pressing short-term challenges. Continued focus from the Department and Health Board to ensure recruitment of needed health professionals to work in more rural settings – that must mean further action to raise the pay of health and social care workers, which have fallen behind over the years.”