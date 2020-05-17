SPICER, Jim – peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by his brothers Fr. Willie SSC, Aidan and Brian. Dearly beloved husband of Colette.

Jim’s funeral Mass will take place Monday, 18th May 2020 in St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea. Jim’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters in law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire circle of relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19, Jim’s house, funeral Mass and cremation will be strictly private. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence please use condolence book below.