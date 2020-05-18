Shoppers coming north ‘aren’t breaking guidelines’

THERE is nothing in the lockdown guidelines north or south of the border preventing southern shoppers coming into Enniskillen.

There has been a lot of talk on local social media since the beginning of the lockdown regarding people coming from neighbouring counties to Fermanagh to shop. With most of the discussion based on car number plates, it is also likely many of those with southern registrations are also working locally. People are permitted to travel for both purposes, even under the current restrictions.

Cavan Cllr John Paul Feeley said the traffic went both ways, and was often a result of people having to to a ‘big shop’ to save money, or because they can only get certain items in certain places.

“The restriction in this jurisdiction is to stay within 5km of your home, unless you are doing essential shopping,” Cllr Feeley said.

“That could involve someone from Blacklion going to Enniskilen, it could involve someone from Derrylin going to Belturbet or Ballyconnell or to Cavan town.The approach in relation to all this things should be common sense.”

He added people were “ not going to Enniskillen for a day trip” as nothing was open at the moment, and said it was the same in the South.

Cllr Feeley called for a cross border approach to any easing of restrictions, stating it was imperative we cooperated closely to beat the virus, and called on those in both Dublin and Belfast to appreciated the close interaction among border communities.

“There are sites we market together and we cannot have a situation whereby the government of Ireland is taking one approach and the Executive side is taking another approach.”

