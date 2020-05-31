Rovers put their ‘best foot forward’ to support others

PLAYERS and management at Lisnaskea Rovers Football Club have put their best foot forward as they donated £500 worth of food in support of the “vital” work carried out by ‘The Pantry Food Bank’ (Lisnaskea) which has provided support for locals during a time of crisis.

Darren Graham of Lisnaskea Rovers explained, “The current health pandemic influenced the club massively in wanting to take action and do something.

This pandemic has been transitional for everyone, it has brought about many unforeseen and unplanned circumstances that has had an impact on everyone’s life. Changes to people’s income can transpire into an unfortunate situation for some people not being able to put food on the table.

“The Pantry has become a necessary outlet for many people at this difficult time, it’s not only a health crisis we are being faced with.

Many people are being faced with serious employment and financial implications as a result of the pandemic, the aftermath of this will lead to concerning times ahead.

“Lisnaskea Rovers were willing to do anything we could to help out. People are currently struggling in many ways and I think being able to reach out and offer support in whatever way we can at this time was of utmost importance to us as a club.

Also, being able to help our local community in an act of kindness seemed small in comparison to all those on the frontline putting their

lives at risk for others. They are the hero’s.”

Speaking on the impact he hopes this donation will make, Darren said, “We hope it will make any small difference and help put food on the table for those most in need of it at this time, hopefully it will bring a smile to those who need it most too.

“You can never underestimate the kindness and generosity of people. It’s heart-warming to see how everyone has been so keen to give and help out in some small way during these uncertain times. We thank everyone for their support.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007