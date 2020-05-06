Reopening cemeteries ‘source of great comfort’

CEMETERIES operated by Fermanagh District Council have reopened to the public following a decision made by the Executive to amend The Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations. Since Saturday, cemeteries at Breandrum and Cross in Enniskillen reopened under their normal opening hours, however, they will remain closed to visitors during funeral services and burials.

Chairwoman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Siobhan Currie said; “While the decision to close cemeteries initially was undoubtedly a difficult one, I welcome the decision taken by the Executive to reopen cemeteries, with the Council reopening its cemeteries with immediate effect.

”I know that visiting the graves of loved ones is a source of great comfort to many people in our community and I am aware that not being able to visit the graves of loved ones particularly in troubled times has caused some hurt and disappointment over the last month.

”We gratefully appreciate people’s co-operation when visiting cemeteries by following social distancing protocols and respecting the arrangements in relation to attendance at funerals and the temporary closure of cemeteries during a funeral service, as we all work together in our fight against the spread of COVID-19.”

In addition to this, visitors to cemeteries must follow social distancing measures, maintaining a distance of at least two metres from others visiting the cemetery.

Cemeteries will be closed to the public during funeral services with visitors who are not part of the funeral group asked to leave the cemetery 30 minutes before the funeral. Cemeteries will reopen following the departure of the funeral party from the cemetery.