Pedal power for good causes!

PEDAL power has seen Theo Reid raise hundreds of pounds for two worthy local causes.

The six year old Enniskillen boy is planning to set off on a ten mile fundraising cycle this Friday with money raised to be split between the children’s ward at SWAH and Millverne Care Home in Enniskillen.

The cycling enthusiast has been keeping active since school’s closed and he’s making sure his parents are kept out too! Mum Joelyn has been accompanying him on his cycling trips. After clocking up a five mile cycle Joelyn said Theo thought that he could go further and take on a sponsored cycle. As his friends and family couldn’t sponsor him in person his family decided to set up a JustGiving page setting a fundraising target of £100. A target which Theo quickly smashed.

“I thought people might give two or three pound I never thought he would go past his target of £100.”

Theo’s parents let him choose what the donations went towards, when asked Theo said he’d like to help sick children.

This Friday as Theo cycles the ten mile route he passes his aunties house and his cousins are all looking forward to cheering him on as he passes by.

Theo is confident that 10 miles will be “no bother” as he has been training for some time now.

“We cycle to the shop, I go in and get what we need and he waits outside. He loves his bike and he’ll ask if we can go a bit further. Cycling and football is what has been keeping him going throughout lockdown since he’s been off school.”

Looking forward to the challenge Joelyn adds that he’s already told me, “We’re going to have to get up early, get breakfast and get out on the road mummy.”

Speaking to the Herald Theo said he was looking forward to the cycle, adding, “I think I’ll do it.”

Keeping a tight eye on his JustGiving Page, Theo is thankful for each and every person who has sponsored him. His page is live now at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/theoreid