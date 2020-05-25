Pandemic pints pulled and delivered to your door!

ONE LOCAL pub is determined to keep thirsty punters happy over the pandemic with a delivery service offering freshly pulled pints and a

selection of cocktails delivered to your door.

While the future seems so uncertain for pubs across Ireland hit by the lockdown, some bars are already finding ways to keep their customers

smiling. Mark Drumm of Magee’s in Enniskillen is one such publican: “I have a few friends in New York City that own bars and I was hearing how successful the idea was going for them so we decided to look into it.

“We have an ‘Only Fools and Horses’ three wheel van and we were toying with the idea of offering kerb side pints but the legality of that is a very grey area so we decided to just offer a pick up and delivery service from the bar using our off sales license. It has meant adjusting our insurance policies accordingly but it wasn’t too much of a hassle.”

Speaking on the future of local pubs, he said, “You just have to remain positive but obviously we are concerned that mandatory social distancing measures that will be introduced after we are allowed to reopen on a full time basis will have a long term knock on effect.” Despite this, Mark believes that support from local people has been vital to every business during such challenging times; “It has made us realise how lucky we have it. If all we lose during these troubling times is a few months trade then we’ll have got away lightly when you

see the impact it is having around the world.

“It was heartbreaking to have the doors closed for seven weeks but to be able to get them open again even on a limited basis is giving

everyone a lift. “Every bar in good and bad times only survives because of the continued support of the local people. In the last three weeks we have seen a lot of happy men and women come to the door looking for freshly made cocktails and pints.

“We have always been a great believer in shopping local. It’s great to see people queuing at John Gallagher’s fruit and veg shop on Church

Street or Dessie Dolan’s Lochside garage on the Tempo road.” He continued, “Our main aim was to try and get the doors back open as soon as possible. The cocktails have always been a great success here so we just thought if we bottle them and sold them off sales they might be popular.

“We introduced the take away pints a week later and it’s just gone crazy. A can of beer is grand but it’ll never top a freshly poured pint. We’d just be happy to get back to the way things were.”

