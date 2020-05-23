PAINTER, Mary

PAINTER – The death has occurred of Mary Painter (née Keown), Enniskillen, and formerly of Ballincar, Sligo and of Glenkeel, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim, RIP, peacefully at her residence, Pre-deceased by her husband Charles. Loving mother of Jamie, Ian, Stephen, and Victoria.

Sadly missed by Sarah, and her Grandson Charles. Her brothers Hubert, Séan, Denny, Pat and Dessie, sisters Eileen, and Tina, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends.

In line with NHS and HSE guidelines, Mary’s funeral will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Mary’s life, will take place at a later date. House strictly private at all times.

Donations if so desired in lieu of of Cancer Connect, Enniskillen. You can leave a personal message of condolence below.