O’NEILL, Philomena

O’NEILL – The death has occurred of Philomena O’Neill, (née Cassidy) Greenacres, Baileborough Road, Kingscourt, Co. Cavan and formerly of Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully after a short illness, in her 90th year and surrounded by her family and the wonderful staff at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, 7th May 2020. Beloved wife of Charles (Cathal).

Deeply regretted by her son Martin, daughter Marina, grandsons Mark, Cian and Jamie, daughter-in-law Irene and son-in-law Christian. Pre-deceased by her parents James and Mary-Ann, her brothers Jim, Ray, Patsy, Jack, Kevin, and her sisters Nora, Josie, Vera and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for the family in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kingscourt with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the condolences section below.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on via the parish webcam at the following link. http://kingscourtparish.ie/live-webcam. Feel free to contact Kieran Bros. Funeral Directors to confirm the time to view the webcam.

Philomena’s funeral procession will travel past her home via Main Street, on the way to the crematorium. Local residents are welcome to contact Kieran Bros. Funeral Directors to find out when to come to their doors as a mark of respect.